Andy Dalton’s Wife Reacts To Him Signing With The Cowboys

Andy Dalton’s wife, Jordan Dalton, appears to be a fan of the quarterback’s decision to sign with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

The former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million on Saturday evening. Dalton will serve as the backup to Dak Prescott.

Dalton, who played collegiately at TCU, is a Texas native. His home base is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and his family appears to be excited about the signing.

“We are so excited to be a part of this amazing organization!! Andy I couldn’t be more proud of the man you are! Watching you grow through these last 9 years in the NFL has been incredible! There is truly no one else like you! I can’t wait to see what God does this next season of life!! I am so proud of you! Go Cowboys!!” Dalton’s wife, Jordan, wrote on Instagram.

Dalton played for the Bengals from 2011-19 before getting released earlier this week. Cincinnati is moving on with No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow.

It’s unlikely that Dalton will get significant playing time with the Cowboys, but he’ll be one of the best (and most proven) backups in the NFL.

Teddy Bridgewater went from backup to starter in New Orleans last year when Drew Brees went down. He played well and landed a starting quarterback contract in Carolina this offseason.

Dalton could be looking to follow a similar path.