Andy Dalton’s Wife Shares A Touching Goodbye To Cincinnati

Andy Dalton is going home. After nine seasons in Cincinnati, the Texas native has signed on to play next season with the Dallas Cowboys.

As great of an opportunity as it is for Dalton to go back to the Lone Star State, it also has to be tough. Dalton had a major impact on the Cincinnati area, on and off the field, during his tenure as a Bengal.

Additionally, he and his wife Jordan spent their entire married lives in Cincinnati, and they started raising their two children there. This morning, Jordan wrote a heartfelt thank you and goodbye message to Cincinnati on Instagram.

“Cincinnati was more than a city to us.. it was more than a job.. it was where we started our married life, raised our family, started our foundation and developed friendships that will last a lifetime,” she wrote. It was more than our home away from home… it was our home!! The last few days have been tough as we closed this chapter of our lives.. but the emotions were a beautiful reminder of how much we loved our time here and what it meant to us!”

You can read Jordan Dalton’s full message below.

Signed for only one year at $3 million, Andy Dalton is an incredibly cheap insurance policy if Dak Prescott goes down.

Still just 32, he likely has a few years left in the NFL as a backup, and could conceivably even receive another starting opportunity down the road.