Andy Dalton’s Wife Shares A Touching Goodbye To Cincinnati

Andy Dalton is going home. After nine seasons in Cincinnati, the Texas native has signed on to play next season with the Dallas Cowboys.
As great of an opportunity as it is for Dalton to go back to the Lone Star State, it also has to be tough. Dalton had a major impact on the Cincinnati area, on and off the field, during his tenure as a Bengal.
Additionally, he and his wife Jordan spent their entire married lives in Cincinnati, and they started raising their two children there. This morning, Jordan wrote a heartfelt thank you and goodbye message to Cincinnati on Instagram.
Additionally, he and his wife Jordan spent their entire married lives in Cincinnati, and they started raising their two children there. This morning, Jordan wrote a heartfelt thank you and goodbye message to Cincinnati on Instagram.
You can read Jordan Dalton’s full message below.
Saying Goodbye is never easy! Cincinnati was more than a city to us.. it was more than a job.. it was where we started our married life, raised our family, started our foundation and developed friendships that will last a lifetime… it was more than our home away from home… it was our home!! The last few days have been tough as we closed this chapter of our lives.. but the emotions were a beautiful reminder of how much we loved our time here and what it meant to us! God grew us in unimaginable ways…He blessed us in unimaginable ways! He was with us through the ups and downs! He used our time, our friendships and our experiences here to prepare us and our hearts for what is next! God surrounded us with people who protected us, encouraged us, built us up, pushed us spiritually, loved us and loved our kids! He surrounded us with friends that became our family!! I can't put in to words the gratitude I have for the people we met here! We always said football is what brought us together but our faith is what keeps us together!! I am so thankful for our 9 years! Thank you Cincinnati for the memories…. thank you for being our home 💗
Signed for only one year at $3 million, Andy Dalton is an incredibly cheap insurance policy if Dak Prescott goes down.
Still just 32, he likely has a few years left in the NFL as a backup, and could conceivably even receive another starting opportunity down the road.