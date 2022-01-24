Andy Reid Had 7-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes With :13 Left

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a 7-word message for his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, with :13 to play on Sunday night.

The Chiefs were trailing the Bills, 36-33, with just :13 remaining on the clock after a touchback kickoff attempt by Buffalo.

Kansas City marched down the field and into field goal territory in just a couple of plays, sending the game into overtime when Harrison Butker drilled the game-tying field goal attempt.

Reid revealed postgame what he told Mahomes in that moment.

“When it’s grim, be the grim reaper,” Reid said.

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2022

That’s a pretty incredible message.

The Chiefs are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City and Cincinnati are set to kick off at 3 p.m. E.T. on CBS next Sunday.