The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Andy Reid News

A closeup of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid calling a play.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Oakland Raiders during their NFL game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 2, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but the defeat isn’t what’s on the minds of the NFL world on Sunday evening.

Instead, fans are hoping for the best for Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

According to a report from NFL Media, the Super Bowl-winning head coach left the stadium in an ambulance after feeling unwell.

Here’s the report, from NFL.com:

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported.

The Chiefs announced that Reid was feeling ill after the game and assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub spoke to the media in place of Reid.

Palmer added that players were informed that Reid should be OK and that they were not aware that Reid was not feeling well.

NFL fans, media members and players have taken to social media to wish for the best for Reid. Hopefully it’s nothing serious and he’ll be back at work in no time.

According to NFL insider Jason La Canfora, the issue isn’t believed to be serious.

“Andy Reid’s removal from the stadium via ambulance is precautionary I’m told. He wasn’t feeling great and was dehydrated but no serious concern about him medically,” he reports.

Hopefully that’s all this is.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.