Andy Reid Announces Encouraging Update On Kadarius Toney

After appearing in three games for the Kansas City Chiefs between Weeks 9 and 11, wide receiver Kadarius Toney has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. But his head coach has a promising update on him.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that Toney is expected to return to practice today. Toney has not played since Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he had 15 snaps in a 30-27 win.

Toney matched his production from the first eight weeks of the season in his debut game for the Chiefs. He had two receptions for 12 yards in a win over the Titans.

The former first-round pick by the Giants followed that up with a more impressive four-catch, 57-yard performance and scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 10 against the Jaguars.

Kadarius Toney was the No. 20 overall pick by the New York Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft following a breakout senior year at Florida. He didn't play too much as a rookie, but showed flashes of brilliance in games against the Saints and Cowboys.

In Week 4 of the 2021 season, Toney got his first start and rewarded the team with six receptions for 78 yards. The following week against the Cowboys, he had a dazzling 10 receptions for 189 yards.

But Toney had discipline issues while he was with the Giants, and when the front office changed in the 2022 offseason, his status with the team became less secure.

Ultimately, Toney was traded to the Chiefs for a pair of mid-round draft picks.

Can he finish this season strong?