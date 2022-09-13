Andy Reid Calls Out Playing Turf: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

By all accounts, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is one of the most beloved people in the game of football.

While most see him as one of the nicest in the game, he can run hot a times too. Injuries to two of his Chiefs players this weekend had him calling out another team.

In a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, he took aim at the Arizona Cardinals football field. Corner Trent McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker both picked up injuries during the game against the Cardinals.

Reid pointed the finger at the Cardinals turf field. "Andy Reid reiterated that the turf in Arizona contributed to both Butker's and McDuffie's injuries," Kansas City radio host Cody Tapp said.

Fans weren't too thrilled with the Cardinals either.

"I said this on Sunday. How the turf can be that bad for Week 1," one fan said.

"Andy never holds back on groundskeepers. If you're playing the Chiefs get your field right," another fan said.

"He made it very clear. I was honestly kind of surprised he was that direct about it," said a third.

What do you think of Reid's comments?