Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy ReidKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.

Kansas City rebounded from a tough start to notch a key win, improving to 3-3 on the season, heading into Week 7.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs announced some crushing injury news following the game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that tight end Jordy Fortson suffered a torn Achilles injury.

Fortson had one catch for 27 yards before getting hurt. The 25-year-old tight end was starting to play well for the Chiefs, but his season has unfortunately come to an end.

The Buffalo, New York native was in his third season with the Chiefs.

Kansas City will look to improve to 4-3 on the season next weekend, when the AFC West franchise faces the Tennessee Titans on the road.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.