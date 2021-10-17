Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.

Kansas City rebounded from a tough start to notch a key win, improving to 3-3 on the season, heading into Week 7.

Unfortunately, the Chiefs announced some crushing injury news following the game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that tight end Jordy Fortson suffered a torn Achilles injury.

Fortson had one catch for 27 yards before getting hurt. The 25-year-old tight end was starting to play well for the Chiefs, but his season has unfortunately come to an end.

The Buffalo, New York native was in his third season with the Chiefs.

Kansas City will look to improve to 4-3 on the season next weekend, when the AFC West franchise faces the Tennessee Titans on the road.