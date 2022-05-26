Andy Reid Claps Back At LeSean McCoy: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines just before the Tennessee Titans run the last play of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had a lot to say about his short tenure under Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. Reid didn't have quite as much to say about McCoy - but it was enough.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Reid addressed McCoy's recent criticism of Bieniemy and the idea that Bieniemy's coaching style makes him undesirable as a head coach. Reid sad that while he respects McCoy, he dismissed McCoy's criticism because he was "on the back side" of his career while he was in Kansas City

“I’m a big LeSean fan,” said Reid. “In my eyes, he’s a future Hall-of-Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side [of his career] — and sometimes that’s hard to take.”

NFL fans absolutely loved that Reid responded to McCoy like that. Some decided to "translate" Reid's rather polite response in a more aggressive way:

Eric Bieniemy has been Andy Reid's right-hand man in Kansas City for the better part of a decade. He's interviewed for just about every high-profile head coaching job that has opened up over the last 4-5 years.

There's all kinds of speculation as to why Bieniemy has yet to land a job. But the chances are that LeSean McCoy didn't and doesn't have it all figured out.

Regardless, Andy Reid is going to defend his offensive coordinator.

He's just going to be a lot more polite about it.