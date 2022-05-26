Andy Reid Claps Back At LeSean McCoy: Fans React
Former Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy had a lot to say about his short tenure under Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. Reid didn't have quite as much to say about McCoy - but it was enough.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Reid addressed McCoy's recent criticism of Bieniemy and the idea that Bieniemy's coaching style makes him undesirable as a head coach. Reid sad that while he respects McCoy, he dismissed McCoy's criticism because he was "on the back side" of his career while he was in Kansas City
“I’m a big LeSean fan,” said Reid. “In my eyes, he’s a future Hall-of-Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side [of his career] — and sometimes that’s hard to take.”
NFL fans absolutely loved that Reid responded to McCoy like that. Some decided to "translate" Reid's rather polite response in a more aggressive way:
Eric Bieniemy has been Andy Reid's right-hand man in Kansas City for the better part of a decade. He's interviewed for just about every high-profile head coaching job that has opened up over the last 4-5 years.
There's all kinds of speculation as to why Bieniemy has yet to land a job. But the chances are that LeSean McCoy didn't and doesn't have it all figured out.
Regardless, Andy Reid is going to defend his offensive coordinator.
He's just going to be a lot more polite about it.