Andy Reid Explains Sideline Interaction With Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a special media appearance this week.

Reid went on the latest episode of Tom Brady's "Let's Go!" podcast and touched on numerous topics, one of which was his sideline interaction with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes was barking at Reid on the sideline during Saturday's Chiefs-Jaguars game because he badly wanted to back in but Reid wouldn't let him. Reid explained on the show that he just wanted to make sure Mahomes' ankle wasn't broken and was putting his health first.

"You love the grit, but sometimes you have to protect the player from the player," Reid said. "These guys are wired differently. They want to rip your heart out in every possible way, jump on it, squeeze it, and everything else, and that's how Patrick was at that time. I just wanted to make sure that son of a gun wasn't broken."

This is a great answer from Reid and it shows just how much he cares about his players.

Players may say they're fine to go back in, but that doesn't mean they don't need to be checked out by medical personnel. Once Mahomes was looked at and deemed fine to go back in, he did just that.

He was able to lead the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory as they're now one win away from a return to the Super Bowl.

They'll take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday in the AFC Championship game. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. ET.