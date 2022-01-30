Andy Reid Is Getting Crushed For His Decisions On Sunday

Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in the National Football League, but he’s facing some scrutiny for how he coached on Sunday.

The Bengals topped the Chiefs, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City led by 18 points earlier in the contest, but Cincinnati – led by quarterback Joe Burrow – made a huge comeback.

Reid is facing some criticism for some key decisions throughout the contest. The Chiefs left 3 points on the board at the end of the first half, when they opted to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal with five seconds remaining.

Have to wonder how much heat Andy Reid will get for not kicking what would’ve been an automatic field goal, up 21-3, on the last play of the first half. How much heat does he deserve? — Andrew John (@Andrew_L_John) January 30, 2022

Not everyone agrees with that criticism, though.

No, Boomer, Andy Reid didn’t make a bad decision at end of first half. They had time to throw a pass in end zone. Patrick Mahomes made a bad decision. — Jay Posner (@sdutPosner) January 30, 2022

Later in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs slow played things, appearing to try and hold onto the ball for as long as possible.

That appeared to backfire, too, as the Chiefs offense stalled and had to settle for a field goal.

Classic Andy Reid clock management. What a waste — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) January 30, 2022

Sometimes I feel like Andy Reid doesn't know all the rules. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 30, 2022

The Bengals, meanwhile, are off to the Super Bowl, where they will take on either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.