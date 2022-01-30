The Spun

Andy Reid Is Getting Crushed For His Decisions On Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy ReidKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 12: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Houston Texans during the third quarter in the AFC Divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in the National Football League, but he’s facing some scrutiny for how he coached on Sunday.

The Bengals topped the Chiefs, 27-24, in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City led by 18 points earlier in the contest, but Cincinnati – led by quarterback Joe Burrow – made a huge comeback.

Reid is facing some criticism for some key decisions throughout the contest. The Chiefs left 3 points on the board at the end of the first half, when they opted to go for a touchdown instead of a field goal with five seconds remaining.

Not everyone agrees with that criticism, though.

Later in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs slow played things, appearing to try and hold onto the ball for as long as possible.

That appeared to backfire, too, as the Chiefs offense stalled and had to settle for a field goal.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are off to the Super Bowl, where they will take on either the Los Angeles Rams or the San Francisco 49ers.

