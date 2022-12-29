Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy
Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?
After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.
Those NFL teams searching for a new head coach should look at Bieniemy, according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Well, every team except the Denver Broncos, that is.
"I hope he gets an opportunity. I'd rather it not be in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity," Reid said about the Chiefs offensive coordinator.
The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week in the midst of a disastrous first season.
Denver will be looking for a new head coach, but will the organization look Bieniemy's way? He's currently in charge of one of the best offenses in football that some thought would take a step back after trading Tyreek Hill.
Will Bieniemy finally land a head coaching job?