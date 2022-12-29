Andy Reid Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy watches fourth quarter game action with head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Will this finally be the year Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy lands a head coaching job?

After leading one of the most prolific offenses in the league, Bieniemy's name has been a hot one in coaching searches. He's interviewed for a number of openings, but never landed a job.

Those NFL teams searching for a new head coach should look at Bieniemy, according to Chiefs coach Andy Reid. Well, every team except the Denver Broncos, that is.

"I hope he gets an opportunity. I'd rather it not be in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity," Reid said about the Chiefs offensive coordinator.

The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett earlier this week in the midst of a disastrous first season.

Denver will be looking for a new head coach, but will the organization look Bieniemy's way? He's currently in charge of one of the best offenses in football that some thought would take a step back after trading Tyreek Hill.

Will Bieniemy finally land a head coaching job?