Andy Reid Has Honest Admission About Overtime Rules

Andy Reid is the latest to weigh in on the NFL’s controversial overtime rules.
The Chiefs were major beneficiaries of the NFL’s current overtime procedures on Sunday night. They got the ball first, drove right down the field and scored a touchdown. The game ended without Josh Allen even touching the football in overtime.
The all-time classic has since been overshadowed by the NFL’s overtime rules and the drastic impact they can have, especially in the postseason, for the team that doesn’t win the coin toss.
Despite being the beneficiary of Sunday’s overtime structure, Reid thinks the NFL should explore a change.
“I had a chance to talk with Sean [McDermott] afterward,” Reid said, via the Baltimore Sun, “and that I’m sure is something they’re going to look at again too. And I wouldn’t be opposed to it — it’s a hard thing.
“It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”
It should be noted that three years ago, the shoe was on the other foot when Kansas City did not get a chance to possess the ball in overtime against the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. Tom Brady led his team downfield for a touchdown to win after winning the coin toss.
The Chiefs tried to get the rules changed later that year, but their proposal was not approved.
As for last night, the argument has been made that the Bills brought this on themselves. After all, it was their defense that allowed Patrick Mahomes to get the Chiefs in field-goal range in just 13 seconds. But both things can be true.
Should the Buffalo defense come up with a stop? Yes. Should the NFL explore altering the overtime rules? Absolutely.
Hopefully Sunday night’s finish prompts another league-wide discussion into the current overtime structure. Change is needed.