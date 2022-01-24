Andy Reid Has Honest Admission About Overtime Rules

Andy Reid is the latest to weigh in on the NFL’s controversial overtime rules.

The Chiefs were major beneficiaries of the NFL’s current overtime procedures on Sunday night. They got the ball first, drove right down the field and scored a touchdown. The game ended without Josh Allen even touching the football in overtime.

The all-time classic has since been overshadowed by the NFL’s overtime rules and the drastic impact they can have, especially in the postseason, for the team that doesn’t win the coin toss.

Despite being the beneficiary of Sunday’s overtime structure, Reid thinks the NFL should explore a change.