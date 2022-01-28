The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Andy Reid Has Promising Update On Star Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Tyrann Mathieu in the Super Bowl.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Despite suffering a concussion during last weekend’s divisional round win over Bills, it appears Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will suit up for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Honey Badger has taken the field for practice each of the last two days after sitting out on Wednesday.

“Tyrann is still in the protocol, but he did practice. We think he’ll be ready to roll in a day or so,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday, per Kansas City insider Matt McMullen. “We’ll see tomorrow.”

Just as he has for his entire Kansas City career, Mathieu has served as a key anchor for the Chiefs defense this season. Through 16 regular-season games, the three-time All-Pro safety logged 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ defense will certainly benefit from Mathieu’s talents this weekend as they face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ aerial attack.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.

About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.