Andy Reid Has Promising Update On Star Safety Tyrann Mathieu

Despite suffering a concussion during last weekend’s divisional round win over Bills, it appears Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will suit up for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

The Honey Badger has taken the field for practice each of the last two days after sitting out on Wednesday.

“Tyrann is still in the protocol, but he did practice. We think he’ll be ready to roll in a day or so,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday, per Kansas City insider Matt McMullen. “We’ll see tomorrow.”

"Tyrann is still in the protocol, but he did practice. We think he'll be ready to roll in a day or so. We'll see tomorrow." – Coach Reid on Tyrann Mathieu — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 28, 2022

Just as he has for his entire Kansas City career, Mathieu has served as a key anchor for the Chiefs defense this season. Through 16 regular-season games, the three-time All-Pro safety logged 76 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ defense will certainly benefit from Mathieu’s talents this weekend as they face off against Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ aerial attack.

Sunday’s AFC Championship game will kickoff at 3 p.m. ET in Arrowhead Stadium.