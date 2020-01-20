The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Andy Reid Has Hilarious Comment About Super Bowl In Miami

Andy Reid celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds up the Lamar Hunt trophy after defeating the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This year’s Super Bowl is taking place in Miami, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs will be there. Andy Reid’s team knocked off the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game this evening.

Reid, 61, has been an NFL head coach for two-plus decades. He has yet to win a Super Bowl as a head coach. Perhaps this will finally be the year.

The Chiefs head coach has another thing on his mind right now, though.

His diet.

“Fired up to go to Miami. Need to go on a diet so I can fit in my clothes,” Reid joked.

Well played, coach.

The Chiefs will take on the winner of this evening’s Packers-49ers NFC Championship Game.

The Super Bowl will take place in two weeks on FOX.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.