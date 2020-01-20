Andy Reid Has Hilarious Comment About Super Bowl In Miami

This year’s Super Bowl is taking place in Miami, Fla. The Kansas City Chiefs will be there. Andy Reid’s team knocked off the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game this evening.

Reid, 61, has been an NFL head coach for two-plus decades. He has yet to win a Super Bowl as a head coach. Perhaps this will finally be the year.

The Chiefs head coach has another thing on his mind right now, though.

His diet.

“Fired up to go to Miami. Need to go on a diet so I can fit in my clothes,” Reid joked.

At his presser Andy Reid says he needs to go on a diet so he can fit into his clothes before Miami — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) January 20, 2020

Well played, coach.

The Chiefs will take on the winner of this evening’s Packers-49ers NFC Championship Game.

The Super Bowl will take place in two weeks on FOX.