Andy Reid Identifies 'Greatest Thing' To Happen To Patrick Mahomes

According to Andy Reid, Alex Smith is the "greatest thing" to ever happen to Patrick Mahomes.

Smith mentored Mahomes in the early portion of his NFL career. The veteran quarterback's advice clearly translated well.

Mahomes has had immense success since taking Smith's job and becoming the starter.

Mahomes' early days with Smith as his mentor proved critical for his development.

“I told Alex, ‘Man go out and have the greatest year you’ve ever had and to you don’t have to teach Pat. We’re here to do that as coaches. You’re out there to go produce and win games and do the best you possibly can for your team.’ And so that’s the way we approached it with him,” Reid told Colin Cowherd, via the Kansas City Star. “Now Alex by nature, though, was the greatest thing that ever happened to Patrick Mahomes. There are different ways to do this thing, whether you play the player right now or some behind a veteran player. Alex was perfect for that. Alex did let Patrick into his world without being forced on it or anything and he let Patrick in it. Patrick handled it the right way and didn’t step in the way of Alex and what he needed to produce and had respect for him. So it worked out perfect. I didn’t have to say a whole lot other than, ‘You go play and go win games, let’s go win a championship. and do the best you possibly can do at the quarterback position.’”

Having a mentor like Alex Smith doesn't go unnoticed. He had a great career.

Mahomes, meanwhile, has led the Chiefs to unprecedented success ever since.