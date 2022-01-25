Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Ja’Marr Chase Very Clear

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been everything he was advertised to be coming out of LSU.

Chase torched the Chiefs defense for 266 yards when the two teams met in the regular season. And now with a Super Bowl berth on the line, Andy Reid knows his team will have to do a better job containing him.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he'll probably one day look back at the magnitude of Sunday's epic outcome, but adds "We're moving on to Cincinnati." Reid points out Bengals had an extra day to prepare. All business for Chiefs coaching staff. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) January 24, 2022

“He’s a good receiver,” Reid said in his Monday presser. “He knows how to set up routes, especially for a young guy. Then he’s strong when he gets the ball in his hands.”

“He’s got great core strength and lower body strength, and quick feet to go with it,” Reid continued. “So, he’s the complete package. He’s one of those guys that isn’t 6-foot-4 but plays like he’s 6-foot-4. He’s got great range.”

Ja’Marr Chase made many a team look foolish in his rookie season. The LSU product finished the year with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Another 1️⃣ Ja'Marr Chase has been named the Pro Football Writers of America's Offensive Rookie of the Year. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 25, 2022

And with Tyrann Mathieu currently in concussion protocol, Big Red will need all hands on deck when Chase and the Bengals come to town. Another 11-catch, nearly 300-yard, three TD performance likely lands Cincinnati in its first Super Bowl since 1988.

But the Bengals have to stop the Chiefs too.