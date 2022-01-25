The Spun

Andy Reid Makes His Opinion On Ja’Marr Chase Very Clear

Ja'Marr Chase on the field.CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been everything he was advertised to be coming out of LSU.

Chase torched the Chiefs defense for 266 yards when the two teams met in the regular season. And now with a Super Bowl berth on the line, Andy Reid knows his team will have to do a better job containing him.

“He’s a good receiver,” Reid said in his Monday presser. “He knows how to set up routes, especially for a young guy. Then he’s strong when he gets the ball in his hands.”

“He’s got great core strength and lower body strength, and quick feet to go with it,” Reid continued. “So, he’s the complete package. He’s one of those guys that isn’t 6-foot-4 but plays like he’s 6-foot-4. He’s got great range.”

Ja’Marr Chase made many a team look foolish in his rookie season. The LSU product finished the year with 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

And with Tyrann Mathieu currently in concussion protocol, Big Red will need all hands on deck when Chase and the Bengals come to town. Another 11-catch, nearly 300-yard, three TD performance likely lands Cincinnati in its first Super Bowl since 1988.

But the Bengals have to stop the Chiefs too.

