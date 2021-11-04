Andy Reid Reacts To The Packers Losing Aaron Rodgers

With Aaron Rodgers out following a positive COVID-19 test on Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers will turn to second-year QB Jordan Love for this weekend’s matchup against Kansas City.

As an unvaccinated player, Rodgers has no chance to return this week — meaning Andy Reid and the Chiefs can focus their full attention on the young backup.

Sitting on the bench behind Rodgers for the first year and a half of his NFL career, this will Love’s first ever start. And with a lack of film to analyze, Reid and his squad are choosing to focus on the Packers’ offensive scheme as a whole.

“You know that they’re not going to completely change the whole offense,” Reid said, per the team’s transcript. “That’s not going to happen. They’re still going to run the offense — they did that with him in the preseason and it looked like he did a nice job with it. So, if that’s the case, you’re prepping for the offense and then you take those unique qualities that each one has and you work on that. But that’s how you go about it.”

As one of the top quarterbacks in the 2020 class, Love garnered attention from all over the league. Reid said he still has his draft notes on the former Utah State QB.

“I try to look at all those guys the best I can,” he said. “I had a chance to look at him, and he’s a good player. He had a great college career, and it sounds like he’s in a great position there, but he’s got a pretty good player in front of him.”

Love notched some significant time in this year’s preseason, logging 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception of 24/35 passing through two games. He also stepped in during the Packers’ Week 1 blowout loss to the Saints, completing 5/7 passes for 68 yards.

In what would normally be a marquee NFL matchup, Jordan Love will lead Green Bay against a struggling Chiefs team on Sunday afternoon.