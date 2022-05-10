Andy Reid Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu Signing With Saints

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts following a pass interference call during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Following three stellar seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu signed with the New Orleans Saints last week.

It's a homecoming for The Honey Badger, who was born and raised in New Orleans and attended LSU. Andy Reid is glad to see his former starting safety receive that opportunity.

When speaking to reporters Monday, per Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride, the head coach praised Mathieu on his way out of Kansas City.

"Love the kid. He’s great. Great kid. Somebody else will have to step into that and pick their game up," Reid said. "We’re lucky to have him here where guys could see how he rolls and how he leads. I’m happy he has a chance to go home and play like he is here with the Saints.

"They got a good football player and a great person. I know he’ll be missed in the community with the things he did there. Again, other guys have to pick that up and go. Sure loved having him here. Great kid."

Kansas City's front office didn't seem to value Mathieu in such high regards, as the team never made him an offer. He told NBC Sports' Peter King that "the business sucks," but he's looking forward to becoming a positive influence on kids in the New Orleans community.

"I have a lot to accomplish on the field and off the field," Mathieu said. "To come back here and play where I grew up is really good, really important."

Although Mathieu earned two All Pro nods and led Kansas City to a Super Bowl title, the franchise didn't make an effort to bring him back. The team instead signed another former Houston Texans safety, Justin Reid, to fill his spot.

Kansas City will look to improve last year's 27th-ranked defense without one of the unit's key leaders. Mathieu, meanwhile, can solidify a strong secondary in New Orleans.