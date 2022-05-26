Andy Reid Responds To What LeSean McCoy Said About Eric Bieniemy

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines just before the Tennessee Titans run the last play of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

LeSean McCoy had some harsh words for Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy

During an interview on SiriusXM's I Am Athlete Tonight, the former Pro Bowl running back said Bieniemy's "certain way" of speaking to players is to blame for him not receiving a head-coaching opportunity.

"There’s a reason why every year they hype him up to get a job and then when the time comes nobody hires him because they know what type of coach he really is," McCoy said.

When asked about McCoy's remarks, per SB Nation's John Dixon, head coach Andy Reid suggested that Bieniemy might have merely given McCoy some tough love during his 2019 campaign in Kansas City.

"Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player," Reid said. "Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be — and it's hard to take [criticism] sometimes. [Bieniemy’s] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths."

Reid praised McCoy, whom he also coached during the back's first four years with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the six-time Pro Bowler was 31 when he joined the Chiefs for his 11th NFL season.

"I’m a big LeSean fan," Reid said. "In my eyes, he’s a future Hall-of-Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side [of his career] — and sometimes that’s hard to take."

McCoy compiled 465 rushing yards on 101 carries, but he didn't touch the ball throughout their championship run. He was a healthy scratch for their Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Reid called Bieniemy "a heckuva football coach" and expressed hope of him receiving a head coaching job down the line.

"You’ve been here," he told reporters. "You’ve seen how he does. You see the love that the players have for him; he’s got all these guys standing up for him and saying positive things."