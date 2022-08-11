Andy Reid Reveals Expectation For Starters In First Preseason Game

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs begin their preseason slate this Saturday with a game against the Chicago Bears. But how much playing time will the starters get?

If head coach Andy Reid gets his way, quite a lot. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Reid said that his starters would play the first quarter against the Bears.

Whether Reid sticks to that total remains to be seen. But that should mean anywhere from three to four full series on both sides of the ball.

That's significantly more playing time than a lot of other teams are giving their starters. Some are only planning on deploying their first-team for a single series before sending in the reserves.

The decision is probably a welcome one from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The 2018 NFL MVP revealed this week that he wouldn't mind getting hit at least once to wake himself up to the season getting started.

Chiefs fans, on the other hand, are probably a little less eager to see their core players put in harm's way.

There have already been a handful of injuries to big name players throughout the NFL this offseason. They don't want one of their starters - least of all Mahomes - to get hurt at the altar of a meaningless exhibition game.

How much time do you think the Chiefs starters should spend on the field in the game against the Bears?