Andy Reid Reveals His Expectation For Kadarius Toney

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 01: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs works the sidelines against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on October 1, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

With the addition of Kadarius Toney ahead of the trade deadline, Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs added another dynamic speedster to the team's offense.

As for when we can expect to see the former Giant back on the field, it could be very soon.

Per The Athletic's Nate Taylor, "In his first presser since the bye week, Andy Reid confirms that Kadarius Toney is healthy." Quoting the coach as saying, "I'm not expecting him to learn the whole offense in one day. ... I'm sure he'll pick it up relatively fast."

Toney showed flashes of some dynamic playmaking ability with Big Blue, but unfortunately injuries and some inconsistency kept him off the field.

Joining Patrick Mahomes and one of the league's most creative offenses should only showcase more of what Toney can do on the football field. Especially if the former first-round pick is healthy going forward.