Andy Reid Says He Had To Slow Chiefs Rookie Down

Andy Reid couldn't be happier with the motor he's seeing out of first-round Chiefs first-round defensive end George Karlaftis.

At Purdue, Karlaftis built a reputation on going all-out on every play. And through just a few of Kansas City's offseason practices, that's been confirmed.

“He goes 100 miles an hour,” Reid told ESPN.com. “Walk-throughs, everything. We had to slow him down. He moves around well when he’s in space. He’s got good hands, it looks like ... but that motor is probably the thing that jumps out at you. He goes and goes.”

Karlaftis said that's the way he likes to play: full-speed.

“Relentless,” the rookie described his playing style. “I get after the quarterback. I stop the run. I feel like I’m a three‐down player, I’m an all‐around player that can do anything and everything that’s asked of him, so I think I bring that to the table. I feel like I’m very, very consistent. I feel like my best football is ahead of me.”

If Karlaftis' energy off the edge can translate to Sundays, it'll go a long way in helping replace one of the Chiefs' top pass rushers from last season.