Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks with head coach Andy Reid before the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 35-31. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue.

But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week.

Mahomes has put together an MVP-caliber campaign so far this season. Through 13 games, the superstar QB has collected 4,160 yards, 33 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 65.8 percent passing. In last week's win over the Denver Broncos, he threw for 352 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Mahomes has been healthy and available for Kansas City all season, and that doesn't appear to be changing this week.

With Mahomes at full-go, the Chiefs are heavy favorites over the league-worst Texans. Sunday's Week 15 contest will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Houston.