Andy Reid Sums Up The Chiefs’ Thoughts On Chad Henne

The NFL world was baffled by Andy Reid’s gutsy call to go for it on 4th-and-1 tonight.

For the outside viewer, the decision to line up in the shotgun formation with your backup QB when the game’s on the line is a risky move. But, Reid and the Chiefs had all the confidence in the world with second-stringer Chad Henne under center.

Henne set up the 4th-and-1 opportunity with an improbable 13-yard scramble on third down — diving just short of the line to gain. On the next play, the backup hero rolled out to the right and threw the game-sealing first down pass to Tyreek Hill.

Reid shared his thoughts on Henne’s drive after the game.

“When you’re around him, you just know,” Reid said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “Everybody has full confidence in him. I think we’ll all remember the run, that dive, and then the throw.”

The NFL veteran didn’t have the best stats, throwing 6/8 for 66 yards and one interception — but it was his final two plays that allowed Kansas City to kneel out the remaining minute on the clock. Despite missing superstar QB Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs were able to hold on to win 22-17.

Mahomes was ruled out of the game after taking a big hit in the third quarter. With what looked like a serious concussion, the reigning Super Bowl MVP may not be able to make his return for next week’s AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills.

If this is the case, the Chiefs will need to have more confidence than ever in Chad Henne.