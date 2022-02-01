Andy Reid Sums Up His Thoughts On AFC Quarterback Situation

The AFC is a conference of quarterbacks and if you don’t have a superstar you’re going to be left behind.

Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson and Derek Carr all play in the AFC. And don’t forget about Trevor Lawrence who looks to have a promising future.

The NFL is in really good hands, even following the retirement of legends like Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger.

Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the current state of the AFC and the quarterbacks in it on Tuesday.

“I’ve said it every week here just that I think that it’s great for the National Football League,” Reid told Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s great for the AFC because we’ve got a lot of these guys in the AFC and creates great competition. And that’s why we’re in this. But the NFL, which it is important to all of us that it stays at the top of all the games, different sports, you’ve got to have that position. It’s got to be strong and I think we’re sitting in a pretty good spot with all the good quarterbacks.”

One of those AFC quarterbacks will try and bring the conference glory on Feb. 13.

Joe Burrow will try and continue the Bengals’ magic in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Burrow knocked Reid and the Chiefs out of the playoffs on Sunday in the AFC Championship.