Andy Reid Updates Patrick Mahomes' Status After Injury Scare

Chiefs fans can breathe following Andy Reid's update on star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes had to go to the injury tent after being shaken up during a drill. After he went to the tent, he was seen with a lot of tape around his left foot/ankle but did participate in the rest of practice.

Reid spoke to the media after practice ended and declared Mahomes to be "OK" after he had his foot stepped on by a teammate.

“He got stepped on,” Reid said. "He's OK."

Mahomes will likely put some ice on his foot for the rest of the day and then continue to be good to go unless he suffers a setback.

The Chiefs will continue to practice each day as the regular season is less than six weeks away.