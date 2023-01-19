Andy Reid's Comment On Germany Game Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 6: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to the sidelines just before the Tennessee Titans run the last play of the AFC Wild Card Playoff Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned which teams will be playing abroad next season.

Among them was the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be playing in Germany next year. Not long after the news broke, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid proved he's one of the most relatable coaches in sports.

During a meeting with reporters, Reid was asked for his thoughts on playing a game in Germany next season.

He's looking forward to one thing: the food. More specifically, he's looking forward to finding a bratwurst.

"I look forward to getting a bratwurst," he said.

Reid is looking forward to an authentic food experience.

Before that, though, he and the Chiefs are hoping to win another Super Bowl. Kansas City hosts the Jacksonville Jaguars, who just pulled off an epic comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City and Jacksonville kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon.