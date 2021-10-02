Andy Reid’s Quote About Philadelphia Is Going Viral Today

For 14 years, Andy Reid was the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, the Super Bowl-winning head coach will return to his former city.

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles and the Chiefs will kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Reid had a great comment on the city of Philadelphia.

“There wasn’t a cheesesteak there that I didn’t like,” Reid said.

Reid, 63, was the Eagles head coach from 1999-2012. He led the team to nine playoff appearances, including four straight NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance in 2004.

Former Eagles star Brian Westbrook made it clear that Reid will always be loved in Philadelphia.

“Andy Reid is always going to be popular in Philly for what he was able to do as a coach here and the types of games he won and the amount of games he won,” Westbrook told ESPN. “Remember that when Andy came here the Eagles were not very good. I believe they were 3-13 the year before. Things were not looking very good in Philadelphia. But he was able to turn that around and get the team headed in the right direction.

“He’s still a legend in Philadelphia even though he’s not the Eagles’ coach anymore. The city appreciates him, his creativity, the type of mind he has, his offensive play design. A lot of people appreciate him for what he brought to the city, like a winning culture, a winning philosophy. For the better part of a decade here, the conversation here was not about making the playoffs. It was pretty much a guarantee we were going to make the playoffs. It was about getting home-field advantage and how far we were going to go in the playoffs.”

Eagles fans will be hoping to hand Reid and the Chiefs a big loss on Sunday, though.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.