Andy Reid's Quote About The Chiefs' Win Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs had another come-from-behind win on Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

They were down 27-23 with less than two minutes to go but that was no problem. Patrick Mahomes led the game-winning drive and hit Travis Kelce for the game-winning score with less than 40 seconds left.

Their defense was then able to intercept a Justin Herbert pass to ice the game.

During his post-game presser, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said he was more than confident in the offense's ability to score late in the fourth quarter.

"We've done it with 13 seconds so a minute feels like an eternity," Reid said.

The 13 seconds reference comes from their playoff win against the Buffalo Bills in January of this year. They had just 13 seconds to get into field goal range after the Bills took the lead and they were able to do it with ease.

This win got the Chiefs to 8-2 overall as they continue to strengthen their grip on first place in the AFC.

They'll look to extend their winning streak to five when they take on the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.