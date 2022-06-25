Angel Hernandez Makes Brutally Bad Call At 1st: MLB World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Umpire Angel Hernandez #5 officiates from first base during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

How on earth is Angel Hernandez still employed by Major League Baseball?

The longtime MLB umpire is getting crushed for his latest absurd call.

This Saturday, Hernandez called a Tampa Bay Rays base-runner safe even though he was clearly out.

"The play: Not close The call: Safe The umpire: Angel Hernandez," said Ben Verlander.

Take a look.

Thankfully, the right call was made following replay, but baseball fans are having a tough time figuring out how Hernandez is still employed.

"How is Angel still employed as an umpire? That must be one strong Union....," a fan said.

"I was playing MLB the show yesterday i threw a fastball right in the corner of the strikezone 1000% a strike other guy was trying to bunt, Pitch hit his hand and it got called a hit by pitch, Sent my friend a DM with a pic of the pitch and said angel hernandez been added to game," another fan commented.

"You could have left Angel Hernandez’s name out of this tweet and we all would know who you’re talking about," one fan wrote.

It's tough making calls this bad. Major League Baseball desperately needs to upgrade its umpire crews.