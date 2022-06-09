Angel Hernandez Makes Troubling Allegations: MLB World Reacts

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: Umpire Angel Hernandez #5 officiates from first base during the game between the San Francisco Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 01, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The relationship between Major League Baseball and longtime umpire Angel Hernandez has been a complicated one at times. But today Hernandez took things to a new level with some troubling allegations.

According to Dan Kaplan of The Athletic, Hernandez has alleged in a legal filing that Major League Baseball manipulated internal umpiring metrics in order to disadvantage minorities. This was allegedly part of a deliberate effort to exclude minorities from becoming crew chiefs.

Hernandez is from Cuba and has alleged discrimination against Major League Baseball in the past. He unsuccessfully sued the MLB in 2017 for not being allowed to officiate World Series games.

Whether or not there's any truth to Hernandez's allegations, MLB fans don't seem to care. Many have taken to Twitter and asserted that he never deserved bigger roles because he was simply a bad umpire:

As that last Twitter user pointed out, it's possible for Major League Baseball to engage in discriminatory practices but also exclude Angel Hernandez for not being good enough at his job.

In his 30 years as an umpire there have been tons of controversies that have marred his career. Through it all though, Major League Baseball has largely supported Hernandez in the face of criticism and allowed him to keep his job.

If the league didn't think Hernandez was good enough at his job, they wouldn't let him keep it for as long as he has.

While the allegations are certainly worth looking into, it seems unlikely that they will change how the league perceives Angel Hernandez as an umpire.