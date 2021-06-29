The Spun

Look: MLB Umpire Makes Worst Call Of The Season

Veteran Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 02: Third base umpire Angel Hernandez #55 looks on in the first inning of the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Veteran Major League Baseball umpire Angel Hernandez made arguably the worst strike three call of the 2021 season on Monday evening.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey got rung up by Hernandez on a strike three looking call following an outside breaking ball from Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer.

The pitch was outside – very, very outside.

According to Umpire Auditor, the called strike three was more than four inches off the plate. Still, it was called for a strike.

“Umpire Angel Hernandez rang up Buster Posey on a pitch that missed outside by 4.31 inches,” Umpire Auditor tweeted.

MLB fans appear to be ready for robot umpires behind home plate.

“If certain umpires who’ve been exceedingly bad over the years were actually held accountable, I wonder if there’d still be such a strong push for robo umps,” one fan wrote.

“This is just absolutely unacceptable. Do something about it,” another fan added.

The Dodgers beat the Giants, 3-2, on Monday evening. Los Angeles improved to 48-31 on the season, while San Francisco dropped to 50-28 on the year.

Game 2 of the series is set for this evening at 10:10 p.m. E.T.


