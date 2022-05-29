Angels Release Kurt Suzuki Update After Scary Injury

Kurt Suzuki exited Saturday's game early after getting hit by a warm-up pitch.

The Los Angeles Angels later revealed, via ESPN, that the catcher suffered a neck contusion but is fine after undergoing hospital testing.

Manager Joe Maddon even said he thinks Suzuki will be available for Sunday. However, Max Stassi is starting at catcher.

Suzuki needed assistance leaving the field during Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he appeared to pass out while getting helped down the Angels' dugout steps.

Considering how concerning the injury looked, it's a relief Suzuki is OK and potentially able to return soon.

The 38-year-old, who has played for five different teams since entering the majors in 2007, has batted .188/.264/.292 in 15 games. Since he normally serves a bench role, Suzuki likely wouldn't have started Sunday even if healthy.

Los Angeles will look to avoid a four-game sweep against Toronto on Sunday. The Angels now trail the Astros by 2.5 games in the AL West.