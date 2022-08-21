Angels Reveal Why Shohei Ohtani Had To Leave Today's Game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the dugout before a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2021 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Angels 11-5. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was a curious scratch from LA's lineup after just one at-bat vs. the Tigers.

However, Angels PR swooped in to let fans know that the reigning AL MVP is battling a stomach virus.

Ohtani went 0-for-1 in his lone plate appearance but hasn't disappointed in his follow-up campaign.

The Japanese-born slugger is batting .263 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs while also boasting a 2.69 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 165 strikeouts from the mound.

Earlier this week, Ohtani was just a double shy of hitting for the cycle as he raised his average over 10 points while riding a five-game hit streak.

Hopefully the illness isn't anything too serious and he's ready to go for the Angels upcoming road series against the Rays.