Anonymous AFC Coach Has Blunt Comment On Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence is a week away from going No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The first round is scheduled to begin on Thursday, April 29, from Cleveland, Ohio.

While most of the NFL world seems to believe that Lawrence is a once-in-a-generation, can’t-miss type prospect, not everyone feels that way.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero published some anonymous quotes on Lawrence from coaches around the league. There was a decent amount of praise, but there was a bit of skepticism, as well.

One coach in particular said he would take Joe Burrow over Lawrence without hesitating.

“If you didn’t take him and you’re Jacksonville, and it turned out that he was a perennial Pro Bowler, then you’ll never live it down. They have to take him. I think the intangibles are there. He can throw the ball. But he does not have unique, rare playmaking ability. If I’m comparing last year to this year, Joe Burrow (who was drafted first overall by the Bengals) is picked over Trevor Lawrence 100 times out of 100,” the anonymous AFC quarterbacks coach said.

“If I was picking No. 1 — hoo, man, it'd be hard for me not to take him over Trevor.” My annual, (mostly) unfiltered conversation with NFL coaches, scouts and execs on the 13 QBs with the best shot to be drafted next week: https://t.co/VfiTJ4iLJT — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 22, 2021

Of course, others are much higher on Lawrence.

“His adversity’s the expectations. He can’t have a bad day,” an AFC scout reportedly said. “To his credit, he’s almost too good to be true of a kid. There are not a lot of adults, in our league or any walk of life, that can handle that spotlight that kid’s been under. And he’s kind of embraced it. This guy’s been told how great he is. This guy’s had those expectations coming in, which was a different kind of pressure, and he lived up to it.”

Only time will tell, of course.

