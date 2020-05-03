Anonymous AFC Scout ‘Worried’ Patriots Have A Secret QB Plan

On the surface, the New England Patriots’ plan at the quarterback position heading into the 2020 season is pretty straightforward. Second-year QB Jarrett Stidham is the man tasked with replacing Tom Brady in Foxborough.

Beneath the surface, though, are Bill Belichick and Co. planning a special run at a potentially legendary quarterback prospect?

One anonymous AFC scout reportedly thinks so. And he’s worried about it.

An anonymous evaluator told The Athletic that he thinks Belichick might be planning a run at Clemson quarterback prospect Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star QB is projected to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, assuming he comes out early.

New England has a bunch of future draft picks. The Patriots could “tank” the 2020 season and, even if they don’t get the No. 1 pick by record, use their draft ammo to trade up for Lawrence.

This anonymous scout isn’t the first person to speculate about this.

FOX Sports 1 host Colin Cowherd has been tweeting out photos of Lawrence in a Patriots jersey. He’s on the Trevor-to-New England train, as well.

Found it interesting the Patriots didn’t draft a QB w their 136 draft picks this year. Like they have another plan or something. pic.twitter.com/1n2Y0Ag2Au — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) April 26, 2020

It’s difficult to imagine Belichick “tanking” an entire season, but if he really loves Lawrence, maybe that’s something he’d consider doing.