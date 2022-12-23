Anonymous Baseball Hall Of Fame Voter Left Ballot Blank

The first blank ballot of the 2023 voting cycle has been cast.

Ballot #40, who wishes to remain anonymous, didn't cast a single vote for the the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame.

Last year's cycle featured six blank ballots, per Hall of Fame tracker Ryan Thibodaux.

Bronson Arroyo, Carlos Beltrán, Matt Cain, R.A. Dickey, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andre Ethier, J.J. Hardy, John Lackey, Mike Napoli, Jhonny Peralta, Francisco Rodríguez, Huston Street, Jered Weaver and Jayson Werth are debuting on the ballot this year.

Scott Rolen, Todd Helton, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones, Gary Sheffield, Álex Rodríguez, Jeff Kent, Manny Ramírez, Omar Vizquel, Andy Pettitte, Jimmy Rollins, Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle and Torii Hunter are all returning after receiving at least 5% of votes on last year's ballot.

Who do you think deserves to get in off this year's ballot?