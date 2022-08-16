Anonymous Big Ten Coaches Sound Off On Iowa's Staff

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 3: Running back Akrum Wadley #25 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with wide receiver Jerminic Smith #9 and offensive lineman Sean Welsh #79 after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami (OH) RedHawks on September 3, 2016 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2022 college football season, Athlon Sports compiled a list of quotes from anonymous Big Ten coaches regarding Kirk Ferentz's Iowa Hawkeyes program.

It seems the general consensus among rival coaches is that the Hawkeyes run a "vanilla" but effective offensive scheme — and they do so unapologetically..

While the Iowa roster doesn't boast some of the same talent as other teams in the conference, the team "commands games" and is the "definition of overachieving" in college football.

These anonymous coaches believe Ferentz's staff "isn't going anywhere" despite some outside pressure from critics.

Here's the full list of quotes about Ferentz's program:

“Every year that goes by, it’s apparent this staff isn’t going anywhere until the head man [Kirk Ferentz] decides to leave. They do what they do, they do it well and they do not care if you think they should do it different. They’ve got total support, too. So if everyone’s calling for the OC’s [Brian Ferentz] head, it doesn’t really matter. This program moves at its own pace.”

“They’re a model of defense. They’re assignment sound, physical up front and they’re rarely out of position. When you look at them on film, it’s all vanilla. It’s hard to see an ‘Iowa scheme’ in anything. The Iowa part of it is running base stuff with great fundamentals, or playing sound gaps and understanding assignments on the fly. They’ll cover your route concepts quickly because they’re smart, and they’re smart because they’re well-coached. That’s why you see so many flashier teams with more talent come in there and get brought down to Iowa’s pace and style. They command games, even with less talent.”

“The offensive line was young up front last year, and that showed at times. The issue is going to be production at the quarterback position. They’re going to let those guys battle it out.”

“This program is the definition of overachieving in this sport. Yes, they probably need to be more creative on offense, but they’re not listening to the outside, trust me.”

Despite their notable talent and recruiting deficit behind Big Ten programs like Ohio State and Michigan, the Hawkeyes earned a conference title appearance after notching a 10-2 regular-season record in 2021. The Iowa program has one of the most consistently successful teams in the league, logging winning records in each season since 2012.

The Hawkeyes will continue do things their way as they embark on the 2022 college football campaign