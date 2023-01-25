Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James.

"Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive.

At least one coach is not pleased with how difficult it is to get into contact with Bronny and his family.

“I tried to get involved, but you had to jump through a thousand hoops just to get to the mom,” an ACC coach told On3. “You’re not allowed to talk to the kid. You have to schedule a time on Tuesday or Thursday with the publicist just to talk to the mom.”

His recruitment has been a bit of a mystery, with coaches not exactly knowing where he wants to play at the collegiate level. However, three schools have reportedly caught his eye.

Ohio State, Oregon and USC were listed as potential landing spots for the high school star.

