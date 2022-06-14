Anonymous Coach Names College Football's Biggest 'Dumpster Fire'

TEMPE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 08: Head coach Herm Edwards of the Arizona State Sun Devils reacts during the second half of the college football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Sun Devil Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun Devils defeated the Spartans 16-13. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

An anonymous college football coach is still puzzled as to how Herm Edwards still has his job at Arizona State.

In the Athlon Sports Arizona State preview, an anonymous opposing coach blasted Edwards and the Sun Devils.

He went as far to call the program the "biggest dumpster fire" in college football.

"This is the biggest dumpster fire in college football," the preview quoted one coach as saying about ASU. "It is absolutely mind blowing that Herm (Edwards) is still employed, at least in the mind of the college coaching community. Everyone knows it's a ticking time bomb, but no one knows if it's going off in a month or a year from now.

"They look like a mid-level SEC program when they get off the bus, and you start to see what they've been recruiting. They you finish the game and it's like playing a MWC team. They're wildling inconsistent, they turn the ball over, they make mental errors, it's all stuff that screams no stability. We've played them when they're locked in and physical, and we've played them when they're just not interested in being there."

Yikes.

Ignoring the major recruiting violations Herm Edwards and several of his former staffers committed, it's tough to ignore the ugly on-field play under Edwards' watch.

One week Arizona State looks like one of the best teams in the Pac-12. The next and the Sun Devils have no care in the world.

It's going to be interesting to see what ASU is capable of this upcoming season.