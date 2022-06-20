Anonymous Coach On Mac Jones: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Despite making the Pro Bowl and finishing as the runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting last season, a lot of people still have concerns about Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

One anonymous coach seems to be suggesting that Jones may have had the training wheels on as a rookie. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Jones was being "too protected" as the Patriots' starter last year.

The reviews on Jones have been mixed from the get go. On one hand, he was one of the most efficient throwers in the league last year, setting records for his accuracy.

But on the other hand, most of his passes were in the short to medium range. His deep ball accuracy clearly needed work.

So it should be no surprise that NFL fans don't doubt the sincerity of this anonymous coach at all:

With the way the New England Patriots handled their offseason, Daniel Jones may experience a lot of changes to the offense as an NFL sophomore.

Half of the offensive coaching staff has departed with mostly internal promotions made to fill the voids. The primary offensive playcaller this season will likely be Matt Patricia, who has historically coached defense primarily.

It'll be interesting to see how the Patriots handle Jones this coming season.

If they made the playoffs with Mac Jones being "protected," what will they become when he isn't?