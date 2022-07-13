Anonymous Coach's Quote About Saquon Barkley Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

One NFL offensive coach had a pretty massive comment about Saquon Barkley the other day.

This coach believes that Barkley isn't that good and doesn't actually know how to play his position.

"I’m down on him — he still doesn’t know how to play running back enough,” a veteran NFL offensive coach said via ESPN, (first transcribed by Giants Wire). “He’s a bouncer. He wants every run to be a home run. He’s going to have to learn that 4-yard runs in this league are good, instead of stopping, cutting it back, and losing 2. And he gets his ass kicked in protection.”

Injuries have played a factor in Barkley's regression and he'll be hoping to prove his doubters wrong heading into this season.

He finished last year with 593 yards and two touchdowns off 162 carries. He also hasn't rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season since 2019.

If he can get back to that level, there's a good chance the Giants will win more than four games this year.