Anonymous Executive Has Brutally Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are struggling to start the 2022 NFL season.

It's become abundantly clear that the back-to-back league MVP needs some improved receiving options following the departure of this former No. 1 wideout Davante Adams.

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been mentioned as a potential midseason addition for the Packers, but one anonymous NFL executive doesn't believe the Green Bay organization will make that move.

The unnamed NFC executive recently told ESPN that this deal might not happen because the Packers "seem to do the opposite" of what Rodgers wants/needs.

The Packers went after OBJ in free agency last season, but didn't make a strong enough push. The team offered him the veteran minimum, pushing him to end up signing with the Los Angeles Rams for $4.25 million.

Beckham is still recovering from the ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl, but he's expected to be back on the field in mid-November. Rodgers addressed the possibility of adding Beckham after Week 5's upset loss to the New York Giants.

"Well, first he's not healthy yet, I don't think. So I don't really feel like there's a need to comment until he's healthy. But, you know, that's really a question for Brian [Gutekunst] and his staff. I'm always gonna be for adding anybody to our squad who can help us win. Whether or not we need an OBJ, who knows? But I like the person, love the player. And just want him to be healthy, honestly. He's been through a lot the last few years, and that's the most important thing," he said, per ProFootballTalk.

The Packers are 3-2 on the season.