Anonymous Executive Has Telling Admission On Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense haven’t inspired much confidence through the first two-plus weeks of the 2021 regular season.

Pittsburgh is 1-1 on the season, but the Steelers’ offense has left much to be desired, especially in the passing game.

The Steelers and the Bengals are tied, 7-7, on Sunday afternoon. Big Ben is 14 of 19 for 92 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

There just isn’t much of a deep threat with the Steelers right now. Pretty much everything has been short yardage so far.

This isn’t surprising to many within the NFL, though. Roethlisberger is 39 years old and in the twilight of his career.

According to a report from CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, there is concern mounting within the Steelers organization, too.

ESPN’s Bomani Jones had a telling comment, too.

“i’m really not sure why more of us weren’t calling the steelers fools for running it back with roethlisberger. qb-heavy draft and they’ve got a ghost at qb and no apparent plan to replace him,” he tweeted.

It’s still early, but right now, it’s not looking good on offense for Big Ben and Co.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.