Anonymous Former NBA Player Sums Up James Harden

If James Harden keeps this up, he’s not going to have many allies by the end of his illustrious NBA career.

At the end of Harden’s stint in Houston, he basically alienated himself from the entire organization and forced a trade to Brooklyn. In doing so, he burned bridges and lost friends. Apparently he didn’t learn his lesson.

Today is the NBA’s trade deadline, and Harden is without a doubt the biggest name to watch. He reportedly has grown tired of trying to make the three-headed monster – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Harden – work. The three have each been injured or absent for other reasons far too often during Harden’s stint with the Nets. He wants out.

An anonymous former NBA player summed up Harden with the perfect short sentence on Thursday.

“Harden gonna have a hard time getting a former teammate to introduce him at his HOF induction,” the player said.

He’s not wrong. James Harden is burning bridges and losing fans.

Harden reportedly desires a trade to the Philadelphia 76ers. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, he doesn’t want to publicly demand the trade in fear of hurting his reputation among fans.