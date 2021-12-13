Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama.

Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.

Over the weekend, NFL.com published a bombshell report on Meyer’s struggles with the Jaguars, highlighting some issues he’s had with players and staff.

Monday morning, Pro Football Network shared a quote from an anonymous Jaguars player. It’s not good.

“He came in preaching values, family, and team. It’s been anything but since the start of training camp. He’s a phony and a hypocrite. We know who he is,” the anonymous Jaguars player said.

Yikes.

Jacksonville will have a tough decision to make on Meyer moving forward (to some, it shouldn’t be tough, they should just fire him). The Jaguars have invested a lot in the former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach.

Will ownership be ready to pull the plug after one year?