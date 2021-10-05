Anonymous Jaguars Player Has Telling Comment On Urban Meyer

The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reportedly reached a “crisis point.”

Over the weekend, the Jaguars head coach went viral, after a video surfaced appearing to show him getting danced on by a woman who is not his wife. Meyer had stayed in Ohio following Thursday night’s loss to the Bengals, claiming he wanted to see his grandchildren. However, he was spotted out at his restaurant on Friday night.

Monday morning, Meyer apologized.

“I just apologized to the team and the staff for being a distraction. It was stupid. So, I explained to everybody what happened and owned it. It was stupid. I should not have had myself in that position,” Meyer reportedly said this morning.

The situation is not going away, though.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Silver, many Jaguars players are not buying what Meyer said. He reportedly did not apologize to the entire team, but rather in position meetings.

“He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with,” an anonymous Jaguars player told Silver.

“It’s bad. I don’t know how he’s gonna function.”

THREAD 1) The Urban Meyer situation in Jacksonville has reached a crisis point, especially in the locker room. One player told me, 'He has zero credibility in that stadium. He had very little to begin with.' — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

3) Instead Meyer 'only apologized to position groups individually.' He portrayed the woman in the videos as a random person who was 'just there dancing.' Suffice it to say, his audience was highly skeptical. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

5 Bottom line, said the player: 'It's bad. I don't know how he's gonna function.' — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 5, 2021

Yikes.

According to former NFL GM Michael Lombardi, the Jaguars are already discussing potential outs in Meyer’s contract.

That's exactly what is being discussed. https://t.co/DCO8anfRo7 — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) October 5, 2021

Meyer, a three-time national champion at the college level, is off to an 0-4 start in the NFL. And you know things are bad when a coach of a winless team is facing more embarrassment for off-the-field behavior than on-the-field performance.

Perhaps things will turn the corner soon, but it’s not looking likely.

Jacksonville is set to play Tennessee on Sunday.