Anonymous Jaguars Players Reveal True Thoughts On Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer remains the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, but for how much longer will that be the case?

The three-time national title-winning head coach went viral last weekend for unfortunate reasons. Meyer stayed in Ohio following the Jaguars’ loss to the Bengals. He was then spotted out at his restaurant, getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife.

Meyer has since apologized, multiple times, but he remains the focal point of a pretty serious NFL head coaching controversy.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, many Jaguars players are “shocked” he’s still the head coach.

Many Jaguars coaches and players are shocked Urban Meyer is still in charge https://t.co/sFUntyg3j7 — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 10, 2021

“He is a laughingstock in that locker room right now. (My client) said he’s a con man. They think he’s a fraud. How do you not fly home with your team?” the agent for one Jaguars player told CBS Sports.

“You can’t make morality a central theme of your leadership message, and then do this,” the agent for another Jaguars player said. “It undermines everything. You can’t be holier than thou and do as I say and then do this. You don’t get up from something like this. These players see right through him. I can’t believe they didn’t fire him.”

Yikes.

Meyer is clearly in desperate need of a win on Sunday.

Jacksonville and Tennessee are set to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.