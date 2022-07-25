Anonymous Lamar Jackson Quote Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first half of a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at M&T Bank Stadium on August 15, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

In four short seasons, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has already accomplished so much. However, one NFL defensive coordinator still isn't buying the former MVP as a No. 1 QB.

Saying:

If he has to pass to win the game, they ain't winning the game. He's so unique as an athlete and he's a really good football player, but I don't give a [expletive] if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don't think he'll ever be a 1 as a quarterback. He'll be a 1 as a football player, but not as a quarterback. ... You have to be able to throw the ball, and he is just so inconsistent throwing the ball. It's hit or miss.

The NFL world reacted to the anonymous DC's comments Monday.

"'He can win 12 MVPs but he won't be a top QB' - is a hell of a take," said Dov Kleiman. "Lamar Jackson as done nothing but win since entering the NFL, he was the top passer outside the number last year with a team full of injuries around him and was league MVP at age 23 as a QB! Why so much disrespect?"

"Lmfao these coaching staffs and GM's were wrong about him so they just do everything to degrade his career," a user laughed.

"10000000000000% Jack Del Rio," tweeted Robert Littal. "[As] Mr. Sharp pointed out the Ravens were 40-40 in the previous 5 years before Jackson took over the gig. They are 37-12 in the games he's started sense. I am not sure if there anything Lamar can do that will please people with certain mindsets."

As if Lamar Jackson needed any added motivation going into the season...