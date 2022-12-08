Anonymous NBA Executive Names League's 'Worst' Contract

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: The NBA logo is pictured on a Wilson brand basketball during the game between the Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NFL is filled to the brim with bad contracts that might have seemed like good ideas at the time. But for one NBA executive, there's an active contract that stands apart and above the rest in terms of how bad it is.

In a recent interview with Heavy.com, an anonymous executive from an Eastern Conference team identified the Miami Heat's contract with forward Duncan Robinson as the worst deal. He said that while there are more notable ones like Julius Randle, Ben Simmons and Davis Bertans that get more attention, Robinson's stands out because it's "a big deal, a long deal, and a bad deal."

Robinson signed a five-year, $90 million contract extension with the Heat in 2021. But he's averaged just 10 points per game over the past two seasons.

“With Robinson, though, he has a big deal, a long deal, and a bad deal — he has all three there. The Heat have him signed through 2026, and you just do not know what level he is going to be able to help you at from here on. He has been really bad as a shooter, and we know he can’t defend, so what is he bringing to the table?”

Duncan Robinson rose to stardom with the Heat during the 2019-20 season. In his first year as a starter he averaged 13.5 points and was fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage as the Heat reached the NBA Finals.

Robinson put up similar numbers during the 2020-21 season, so the Heat naturally believed that his development was trending upwards.

But Robinson regressed last season and is averaging just 6.1 points per game through 18 games this season, and has yet to start a game.

